College Basketball World Stunned By Gonzaga's Loss

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 23: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on during their game against the Baylor Bears in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Gonzaga got manhandled in a 93-74 loss to Texas on Wednesday night.

The No. 2 Bulldogs, who went 28-4 last season after entering the 2020-21 NCAA tournament undefeated, dropped just their third game of the season.

The margin is more shocking than the outcome. ESPN's Jeff Goodman noted that it marked Gonzaga's most lopsided loss since getting eliminated from the 2014 tournament. It's only the eighth loss of senior Drew Timme's collegiate career.

However, not all college hoops fans are shocked. Some are claiming the overrated Bulldogs got exposed by a legitimate Big 12 opponent.

Per Nick Moyle of the San Antonio Express-News, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few called Texas "the real deal." The Longhorns improved to 3-0 behind 26 points from sophomore Tyrese Hunter.

Yet the WCC powerhouse also committed 20 turnovers during an unusual blowout loss at Moody Center.

Gonzaga hasn't lost two straight games since falling to Tennessee and North Carolina in December 2018. That streak will face a grave challenge when playing No. 4 Kentucky this Sunday. ESPN will televise the marquee matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET.