College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the College of Charleston Cougars at KFC YUM! Center on November 9, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine.

On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66.

Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program. That didn't stop the Knights from leading the Cardinals by as many as 14 points in the first half.

Louisville made a run in the second half due to strong contributions from Mike James and Jae'Lyn Withers, but it wasn't enough to avoid the upset.

As you'd expect, the college basketball world had a lot to say about this game.

"Louisville loses a buy game to Bellarmine," Jon Rothstein said. "The epitome of brutality."

"Kentucky could quite literally beat Louisville by 40+ this year," Fifth Quarter Kentucky tweeted. "I think Cal takes it easy on Kenny but it’s going to be a bloodbath next month."

"Louisville fans still saying St Peters," a Kentucky fan wrote. "We lost to a team that made the Elite Eight. Louisville lost to a D2 school and a Bellarmine team that's only in their 3rd year of D1. It's not the same."

Next up for Louisville is a matchup against Wright State. It can't afford to lose another favorable game like this.

An 0-2 start to the season would be a brutal way for Payne to start his tenure at Louisville.