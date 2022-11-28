College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Sunday

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 16: A referee holds the ball in the second half of the game between the Bryant University Bulldogs and the Wright State Raiders during the First Four game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 16, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in full swing on Sunday afternoon.

We've already had some notable upsets this season and we had another big one on Sunday.

Seton Hall, led by former St. Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway, lost to Siena in a surprising upset.

"UPSET IN ORLANDO: Siena over Seton Hall. Big couple of days for the Saints, who also beat Florida State," Jon Rothstein tweeted.

The college basketball world has taken to social media to weigh in on the upset.

"Not a good look for us. Had no business losing that stupid game. Still can’t believe it. Now we really need to beat Ole Miss & then split Aub/AL. And the only way that happens is if Damaria becomes eligible. Come on NCAA!!" one fan wrote.

"WHO DATT," one fan added.

"Big East needs Providence and Xavier to start playing at UConn and Creighton’s level. If not it may be a rough year for the Big East," one fan wrote.

"Saints take out the ACC and Big East garbage in Orlando. Fantastic," one fan added.

It's shaping up to be a pretty wild year in the Big East, that's for sure.