College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches.

Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired.

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last year-plus.

Louisville first-year head coach Kenny Payne has yet to win a game as head coach.

"Georgetown has now lost 25 straight games to high major opponents. No other coach in college basketball would be allowed to keep his job with a record like that. Patrick Ewing needs to step down," one fan wrote.

"I’m not trying to be dramatic but Kenny Payne might be the worst head coach in the history of college basketball," another fan added of Payne.

"I think we all want to see Louisville turn this around and play better and to see Kenny Payne have success. But like…if this continues going on the trajectory it is, it’s reasonable for them to go one-and-done on him if they’re 1-30 or so. Louisville should never be this bad," another writer tweeted.

Should the two head coaches be fired?