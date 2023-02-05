College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday

(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season.

Where does Ohio State go from here?

Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on the hot seat.

"Fire Holtmann," one fan wrote.

"Fire Chris Holtmann I’m done with this," one fan added.

"How do you keep Holtmann? Team was 10-4 with a turnover against Number 1 Purdue and now on the verge of 11-12. They obviously had the ability at one point," one fan added.

"Fire Holtmann," one fan added.

Ohio State will have some interesting decisions to make this offseason.