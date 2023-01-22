College Basketball World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 16: A referee holds the ball in the second half of the game between the Bryant University Bulldogs and the Wright State Raiders during the First Four game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 16, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

No. 3 Purdue held on against Maryland at home on Sunday afternoon, winning by three points.

Terrapins fans were not happy with the officials, though.

Maryland appeared to be on the wrong end of a couple of questionable calls on Sunday afternoon, ultimately falling on the road.

That's pretty bad.

College basketball fans have been calling for the referee to be fired on Sunday.

"HOW IN GOD’S NAME IS THAT PURDUE BASKETBALL. THIS REF IS JUST NUTS," one fan wrote.

"Even the announcers are laughing. Fire these refs," one fan added.

"fire all of the basketball refs and get new ones," another fan suggested.

Purdue improved to 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, with the win on Sunday.