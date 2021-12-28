The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Sports World Reacts To Tuesday’s Big Ten News

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren speaks at a press conference. He had a standoff with Nebraska football in 2020.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced a change to its forfeiture policy that is in line with alterations recently implemented by other major leagues.

Now, forfeits will be a last resort for teams unable to compete due to COVID-19. Contests that can’t be played as scheduled will be postponed and either rescheduled, declared a no-contest or, in a worst-case scenario, become forfeits.

“The Conference office will be responsible for rescheduling any conference competition postponed due to COVID-19,” the Big Ten said.

Teams will need at least seven scholarship athletes in women’s and men’s basketball, along with one coach, to play a game. The Big Ten’s announcement comes after teams nationwide have been forced to cancel or postpone games due to COVID.

It was expected that the league would move in this direction, many media members noted in the aftermath of the decision.

Obviously, like every other conference, the Big Ten is hoping it won’t have to worry about rescheduling too many games in the coming weeks.

However, they need to have these protocols in place, because COVID-19 remains a factor.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.