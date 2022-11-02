College Sports World Reacts To Bombshell Gonzaga News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: The Gonzaga Bulldogs stand on the court during the national anthem before the Elite Eight round game against the USC Trojans during the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Gonzaga has managed to build a men's basketball powerhouse without joining a Power 5 conference.

What might the Bulldogs do if they were in a premier league? Well, we might be finding that out soon.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Gonzaga has had recent conversations with the Big 12 about potentially joining the conference.

"The discussions are part of the possibility of a seismic move of the basketball powerhouse leaving the West Coast Conference to a power conference," Thamel wrote.

"Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark met with Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford at the Hyatt in Frisco, Texas, while the Zags were in the Dallas area to play Tennessee in a scrimmage, according to sources."

If this conference realignment moves happens, it will rock college basketball and signal the Big 12's dedication to remaining relevant in the wake of SEC and Big Ten expansion.

"Big 12 basketball is about to be a juggernaut," said the Barstool Cincinnati Twitter account.

"Wow. Bold move from Yormark if it were to come to fruition and would make the Big 12 the best basketball conference by a wide margin," added Aggieville Alleycats, a Kansas State podcast.

"Let’s gooooooo," added an excited Doug Gottlieb, who is an Oklahoma State alum.

"Maybe not every decision based on the pigskin after all. Although that Zags football program did have it going back under Puggy Hunton in 1941," said Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

"Hello! Big 12 basketball is already rugged for all teams. This would just make things insane across the conference," chimed in Oklahoma State beat writer Jacob Unruh.

Have to think if these talks are at the stage that Pete Thamel is reporting on them, there's a good chance Gonzaga to the Big 12 is close to a done deal.

Stay tuned.