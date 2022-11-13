College Sports World Reacts To The Viral Flirting Video

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 30: A general view of a game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum on January 30, 2022 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

You never know what the cameras might capture in the crowd during college basketball games.

On Friday, ESPN caught a male fan at the Boston College-Detroit Mercy game apparently trying to throw some game at the girl next to him by showing her a Costco card.

It's an interesting move, to say the least, but she looks like she might have been impressed, or at least just played it off well.

Of course, as this moment has gone viral over the weekend, it has elicited plenty of funny reactions.

"I hate how much this would work on me," one woman said.

"This is pretty hot, but not as hot as showing me your designated @AldiUSA quarter," said another.

"This is how I locked down my woman," one man contributed.

"He's not even a platinum member," added another.

"Costco boi flexing 'and you can get a whole rotisserie chicken for $5. I can hook you up if you want,'" said a third.

On the court, Boston College won Friday's game over Detroit to move to 2-0 on the season.