‘Consensus’ College Basketball Preseason Top 10 Released

As we look way ahead to the 2020-21 college basketball season, we can already see early predictions and polls cropping up everywhere. Considering the circumstances though, it’s pretty fair for all of us to be focusing on the future a little more than usual.

The lack of an NCAA Tournament doesn’t necessarily change any projections for next season. Aside from giving some young stars an extra handful of games to shine, we have recruiting and the entire 2019-20 regular season as a sample size.

So who do the various publications and outlets have as their No. 1 team heading into the 2020-21 season? Interestingly, Gonzaga emerged as the top choice among the consensus among five major outlets. Between CBS Sports, 247Sports, BartTorvik, the Bulldogs reeled in three No. 1 projections. NBC had them No. 2, while ESPN has them ranked No. 3.

The only other team to get a No. 1 ranking were the Villanova Wildcats, who got the top mark from ESPN and NBC.

Here is 247Sports’ consensus top 10 for the 2020-21 college basketball season:

Gonzaga Baylor Creighton Virginia (tie with Kentucky) Kentucky (tie with Virginia) Villanova Duke (tie with Kansas) Kansas (tie with Duke) Michigan State Iowa

It’s certainly interesting to see Baylor and Creighton as the top contenders in the Big 12 and Big East respectively. Neither have won their regular season or conference tournament titles in years.

But the 2020-21 college basketball season is bound to be full of surprises.

Do you think the consensus got the top 10 right heading into next season?

You can view 247Sports’ full top 25 here.