Coveted Transfer Landers Nolley Has 3 Final Schools

Former Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley, one of the more high-profile transfers still on the market, has unveiled his top three schools.

Nolley, who was born in Atlanta and whose father played at LSU in the 1990s, has narrowed his choices down to two SEC programs and one from the AAC. The 6-foot-7 wing is still considering Georgia, Ole Miss and Memphis.

Nolley revealed his top three on Friday. He had previously listed 11 schools as potential destinations before paring down his options.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019-20, Nolley averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 32 appearances (29 starts). He was an ACC All-Freshman selection and also made Honorable Mention all-conference.

Presumably, Nolley will have to sit out the 2020-21 season before becoming eligible again in 2021-22. That’s how things would work under the current NCAA guidelines.

However, if the new transfer rule goes into effect, Nolley would be immediately eligible wherever he enrolls next year. A vote on this one-time, no sit-out proposal is expected sometime this spring.

Thus far, Nolley has not given any indication when he will announce a commitment.