Crazy Sports Fact About Sister Jean Is Going Viral Today

Loyola Chicago superfan Sister Jean has been in the spotlight over the past week due to the Ramblers’ latest run in the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to this past weekend’s game between Loyola Chicago and Illinois, Sister Jean went viral for her epic pregame prayer.

“As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win,” she said. “We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous. We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that.”

Sister Jean’s prayer clearly worked, as the Ramblers stunned the Fighting Illini.

Unfortunately, college basketball fans will have to wait a few more days before they can hear Sister Jean’s next pregame speech. For now, they can enjoy an awesome stat from ESPN’s Paul Hembekides regarding the 101-year-old superfan.

“The day Sister Jean was born — August 21, 1919 — Babe Ruth tripled and drove in 2 runs batting cleanup. For the Red Sox,” Hembekides tweeted.

That’s just an incredible statistic that puts into perspective how long, thankfully, she has been around.

Sister Jean should be back in the spotlight this Saturday when Loyola Chicago takes on Oregon State with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.