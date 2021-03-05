Earlier this week, Creighton men’s basketball head coach Greg McDermott issued an apology for his recent postgame speech in which he wanted players to “stay on the plantation.”

“Guys, we got to stick together,” McDermott said following a recent game. “We need both feet in. I need everyone to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

McDermott acknowledged his mistake after the game and apologized to his players. The head coach reportedly even offered to resign following his controversial comment, but the players wanted him to stay on.

After taking a few days to think about the incident, Creighton finally made a decision on McDermott. Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen said he spoke with “senior leaders” at the school and decided to suspend McDermott indefinitely.

A statement from Bruce Rasmussen regarding the Creighton’s Men’s Basketball Program: pic.twitter.com/BJAN7bHGV3 — Creighton University (@Creighton) March 5, 2021

“….the remarks made by Head Men’s Basketball Coach Greg McDermott were not in alignment with Creighton’s commitment to racial equality, diversity and respect,” Rasmussen said in a statement. “Coach McDermott and the team have accepted that, effective immediately, he is suspended from all activities, including Saturday’s home season finale against Butler.”

It’s tough timing for Creighton, which enters the Big East tournament as the No. 2 seed. Unfortunately, the Bluejays may have to enter the NCAA Tournament without McDermott on the sidelines.

McDermott clearly regrets his choice of words and appears committed to avoiding such references moving forward. However, he’ll have to face the consequences until then.