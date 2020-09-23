CBB Coach Resigns Following Alleged Disturbing Comments

On Tuesday night, Texas State head basketball coach Danny Kaspar announced his resignation following an investigation into his conduct.

Former Texas State basketball players revealed very questionable conduct from the head coach. Jaylen Shead, who said he transferred from Texas State due to his coach’s behavior, detailed several interactions with Kaspar.

“One of my former teammates from Europe was messing up in practice, [the coach] stopped practice to tell him ‘a lot of the boosters/alumni here at (Texas State) are Trump supporters, you keep messing up I’ll have you deported,'” Shead wrote on Twitter.

Texas State athletic director Dr. Larry Teis launched an investigation into his Kaspar’s comments about his former players. Three months after the allegations first arose, a decision has been reached.

Kaspar is stepping down.

“Texas State Director of Athletics Larry Teis announced that he accepted the resignation of Head Basketball Coach Danny Kaspar,” the statement read. “Teis also announced that Terrence Johnson would serve as head men’s basketball coach for the 2020-21 season. The University will not be making any additional statements.”

Texas State's Danny Kaspar has resigned, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 22, 2020

Kaspar struggled during his first season at Texas State. He won just eight games in his debut with the Bobcats before finding success.

He eventually led Texas State to the CIT twice, where he took the team to the quarterfinals in 2016-17. He racked up a 119-109 record in seven seasons there.