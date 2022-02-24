Deion Sanders’ Daughter Announces College Basketball Commitment

Shelomi Sanders is joining her family at Jackson State.

The 5-foot-7 shooting guard, whose father is former NFL star and current Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders, announced her commitment to the school’s basketball program Wednesday on Instagram.

The Tigers are currently 16-6 and 14-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, which they’ve won each of the last two years.

Shelomi isn’t the only Sanders child to follow their father to Jackson State. Her brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, both play for the football team, which also captured a SWAC title last year.

Deion commented “Proud Father !!!!” on Shelomi’s post and shared his jubilation with his own celebratory post.

Just posted a photo https://t.co/klEXrgGy2A — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 23, 2022

“God is so good,” Sanders wrote. “3 kids on campus! @shilosanders @shedeursanders & now @shelomisanders THIS IS WHAT I CALL CHILD SUPPORT.”

Shelomi is poised to become the latest in the Sanders family to elevate the Mississippi school’s athletics program into a more national spotlight.