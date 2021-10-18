Dick Vitale Announces He’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer

For the second time this year, the legendary Dick Vitale has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Back in late August, Vitale announced he had multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. Fortunately, the surgeries proved successful and the cancer was cleared.

The 84-year-old has since been diagnosed with a second form of cancer: lymphoma. According to Vitale’s doctors, the lymphoma diagnosis is completely unrelated to the melanoma diagnosis.

Unfortunately, Vitale’s upcoming treatment schedule will prove much more difficult than that of melanoma. He outlined his upcoming treatment schedule in a press release via ESPNFrontRow.com.

“For the second time in just a few months, I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer. As a result of some symptoms I’ve had in recent weeks, I’ve been undergoing tests and doctors have now confirmed it’s lymphoma.

“… The plan is to treat my lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. The medical experts tell me it has a 90-percent cure rate. They say I can continue to work so I will have to manage my work schedule around my chemo schedule as they will monitor my test results along the way.”

Thanks so much to all of you for your prayers and support as I plan on fighting with all my heart to win this battle. Please know I appreciate so much that you care. https://t.co/kw7y2oeywI — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 18, 2021

This is obviously a terrifying situation and we wish Dick Vitale all the best in what’s expected to be a trying treatment schedule.

Despite the terrifying news, Vitale intends to keep working in his role for ESPN. He’ll have to work around his chemotherapy schedule as that will take priority.

Stay strong, Dickie V. We’re all pulling for you.