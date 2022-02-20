Dick Vitale Calls For Elimination Of College Basketball Tradition

Today’s ugly incident between Michigan and Wisconsin occurred during the postgame handshake line, leading Dick Vitale to call for an end to the longstanding tradition.

On Twitter following the fracas, Vitale argued that it is time for the customary handshakes after the game to be eliminated.

“The time has come to eliminate the line after games of shaking hands,” Vitale said. “Too many incidents taking places with the action in the [Wisconsin vs. Michigan game] being SICKENING. Punches thrown behavior was out of control & UGLY ! The [Big Ten] Commish must act on what happened.”

We’re not sure if we agree with Vitale here. Sure, you could stop having teams shake hands –they didn’t last season due to COVID –and the games will go on.

But at the same time, what’s the percentage of postgame handshake exchanges that don’t end with a problem? 99%? Is it really necessary to enact this change?

Anyway, in regards to the situation in Madison this afternoon, the Big Ten has not announced any punishments yet, but they are obviously digging into the matter already.

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game,” the league said in a statement.

“The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”