Dick Vitale Clears Up His Controversial Transferring Stance

ESPN’s Dick Vitale has been vocal about his feelings on the transfer portal and how it has affected the college basketball landscape.

In doing so, Vitale has taken heat from some who feel he is arguing against players having freedom to leave programs for other opportunities. Not true, he tweeted this morning in an attempt to further clarify his stance.

“I want to get one thing straight here,” Vitale wrote. “I have zero prob with players transferring in many cases it is beneficial. However allowing players to transfer w/o sitting out has totally changed the entire landscape of college hoops. It has created chaos as over 1200 are in the portal.”

I want to get one thing straight here. I have zero prob with players transferring in many cases it it is beneficial .However allowing players to transfer w/o sitting out has totally changed the entire landscape of college hoops . It has created chaos as over 1200 r in the portal. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 11, 2021

On Friday, Vitale expressed his concern about players being able to to leave without sitting out the following season. This is a stance he has been pretty consistent about in the past.

The NCAA removed the sit out penalty this year because of COVID-19, but it is widely expected that the rule will be implemented full-time going forward.

“This transferring all over the place is going to destroy our great game,” Vitale wrote. “The @NCAA should think twice before officially making it that players can transfer w/o sitting 1 yr. The CHAOS going on is SICKENING! Only should allow players to transfer w/o sitting when a coach leaves.”

This transferring all over the place is going to destroy our great game.The @NCAA should think twice before officially making it that players can transfer w/o sitting 1 yr. The CHAOS going on is SICKENING! Only should allow players to transfer w/o sitting when a coach leaves. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 9, 2021

There’s no doubt that the player movement in college hoops this offseason has been atypical and a bit chaotic. But again, we’re coming off a season that was unlike any other we’ve had.

Most likely, even if sit-out transfers no longer exist moving forward, we’ll see things settle down in the portal and there won’t be as much action in future years.