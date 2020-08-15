Legendary college basketball insider Dick Vitale has one major concern about the upcoming 2020 college basketball season.

All of collegiate sports are in the midst of an unprecedented year. Most of the attention has been focused on college football’s 2020 season – which comes as no surprise. The Big Ten and Pac-12 each decided this past week to postpone the fall season until the spring. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC remain committed to playing in the fall.

The Pac-12’s announcement also included a key detail regarding the upcoming basketball season. All of the conference’s sports are being delayed until Jan. 1, 2021. This means college basketball won’t be played until Jan. at the earliest.

The Pac-12 is the only Power Five conference that’s pushed the college basketball season back, as of this moment. Vitale thinks that will pose a major issue for various college basketball tournament directors that will now have to find new schools to fill in for Pac-12 programs included in various tournaments.

The @pac12 cancellation of hoops for Nov / Dec causing nightmares for various tourn directors as they must find teams to fill in . However that is IF there is any hoops in Nov & Dec. Gut tells me season will be pushed back to January . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 15, 2020

Dick Vitale makes a good point here. Various tournament directors will now have to scramble to find fill-in programs in place of Pac-12 teams.

“The Pac-12 cancellation of hoops for Nov/Dec causing nightmares for various tourn directors as they must find teams to fill in,” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

Though, as Vitale points out, he’s not even all that confident the season will start in Nov. He believes the other Power Five conferences will join the Pac-12 and delay the college basketball season to Jan. at the earliest.

It appears inevitable the Power Five conferences will delay sports seasons until they can ensure the health of student-athletes.