Dick Vitale Reveals Final Four, National Championship Picks

Dick Vitale calling a game for ESPN.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With the 2021 NCAA Tournament set to begin on Thursday, ESPN’s Dick Vitale has unveiled his Final Four and national title predictions.

This morning, ESPN published the Final Four picks from its panel of 35 experts, including Vitale’s. It seems Dickie V is a big believer in the Big Ten.

Three of his Final Four teams–Illinois, Michigan and Ohio State–are out of the Big Ten, which was one of the two best leagues in college basketball this season. Vitale’s fourth national finalist, Gonzaga, is actually his pick to finally cut down the nets.

Dickie V dropped that prediction on Sunday night after the bracket was revealed.

If you want his NCAA tournament opinions more in-depth, you can watch Dickie V’s video below.

If Dick Vitale’s predicted national championship matchup of Gonzaga vs. Illinois comes to fruition, it will be a chance for both teams to exorcise some demons.

Gonzaga has been a national force for years now, but still doesn’t have a championship to its resume. Meanwhile, Illinois would be trying to break the Big Ten curse, as no team from the conference has won it all since Michigan State in 2000.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.