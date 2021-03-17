Dick Vitale Reveals Final Four, National Championship Picks

With the 2021 NCAA Tournament set to begin on Thursday, ESPN’s Dick Vitale has unveiled his Final Four and national title predictions.

This morning, ESPN published the Final Four picks from its panel of 35 experts, including Vitale’s. It seems Dickie V is a big believer in the Big Ten.

Three of his Final Four teams–Illinois, Michigan and Ohio State–are out of the Big Ten, which was one of the two best leagues in college basketball this season. Vitale’s fourth national finalist, Gonzaga, is actually his pick to finally cut down the nets.

Dickie V dropped that prediction on Sunday night after the bracket was revealed.

The VBDI feels that @ZagMBB GONZAGA will cut the nets down & win the 2021 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP . Yes 32-0 & will match what Bob Knight & the Hoosiers of @IndianaMBB did in the Glory Days of 1976 & that is go unbeaten. @ESPNPR @MedcalfByESPN @jeffborzello @ItsAnnaNegron — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 15, 2021

If you want his NCAA tournament opinions more in-depth, you can watch Dickie V’s video below.

If Dick Vitale’s predicted national championship matchup of Gonzaga vs. Illinois comes to fruition, it will be a chance for both teams to exorcise some demons.

Gonzaga has been a national force for years now, but still doesn’t have a championship to its resume. Meanwhile, Illinois would be trying to break the Big Ten curse, as no team from the conference has won it all since Michigan State in 2000.