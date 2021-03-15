Dick Vitale Releases His NCAA Tournament Championship Pick

Dick Vitale may be a world-famous ESPN broadcaster, but when it comes to the NCAA Tournament, he’s a lot like all of us.

Once the NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled, Dickie V didn’t waste any time in releasing his national championship pick. Like a lot of people, he’s going with the No. 1 overall seed in the field.

“I think Gonzaga goes 32-0 and pulls a Bobby Knight 1976 and cuts down the nets,” Vitale wrote. The Bulldogs are the top team in the bracket, followed by Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

You can view the full seed list here.

As Vitale notes, that 1975-76 Indiana team is the last one to go undefeated and win the national championship. Since then, we’ve had a few teams come close–1991 UNLV and 2015 Kentucky come to mind–but none have completed the job.

Led by sharpshooting Corey Kispert, fabulous freshman point guard Jaden Suggs and seasoned head coach Mark Few, Gonzaga is the tournament favorite for a reason. Their regional draw also seems to suit them well.

The Bulldogs have nearly won it all before. We’ll see if 2021 is the year they finally get over the hump.