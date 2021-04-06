Dick Vitale Makes Score Prediction For Gonzaga vs. Baylor

After one of the most incredible NCAA Tournament games in recent memory, the Gonzaga Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national title game.

Waiting for the Bulldogs are the Baylor Bears, who dispatched the Houston Cougars with relative ease. Baylor is hoping to thwart Gonzaga’s hope of becoming the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to win a national title as an undefeated team.

The Bulldogs had been untested for much of the 2020-21 season – including the NCAA Tournament. They won every game of the NCAA Tournament by double-digits until their showdown with UCLA.

Gonzaga won an incredible buzzer-beater from talented guard Jalen Suggs, who gave the team a 93-90 win over the Bruins in overtime. Just two days later, Gonzaga takes the court as a 4.5-point favorite over Baylor for the title.

Before the game tips off, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale made his score prediction for the game.

In about 5 hrs we will know who will stand tall as the 2021 National Champ / VBDI says Gonzaga 83 – Baylor 77! Oh I can’t wait to join Sean McDonough on ESPN INTERNATIONAL @ 9 PM EST — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 5, 2021

Dickie V has been calling for Gonzaga to win the national title for weeks now. He’ll only have to wait a few more hours to see if he was right.