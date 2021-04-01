Dick Vitale Names His Mt. Rushmore Of College Basketball Coaches

Roy Williams stunned college basketball on Thursday morning and announced that he will retire as the North Carolina men’s basketball coach. The 70-year-old has had a storied career that features three national championship, nine Final Fours and over 900 wins.

But where exactly does Williams stack up against the best college basketball coaches of all-time?

According to long-time ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, the Williams is right up there with the greats. In fact, he makes Vitale’s “Mt. Rushmore” of college basketball coaching.

Vitale put Williams alongside Bob Knight, Mike Krzyzewski and Dean Smith as the four greatest coaches that he’s seen in his 40+ years broadcasting at ESPN.

“OMG I thought it was April Fools joke but it is TRUE Hall of Famer ROY WILLIAMS @UNC_Basketball is retiring . He’s been so good that he is one of my MT RUSHMORES OF COACHING in my 40 + yrs @espn Bob Knight – Coach K – Dean Smith – ROY WILLIAMS / Thanks for ALL the memories !” Vitale wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Williams ranks third in all-time wins with 903 as a men’s college coach, trailing only Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim. His nine Final Four appearances ranks fourth.

The acknowledgement from Vitale is high praise for Williams, who unanimously is recognized as one of the sport’s best basketball minds. And it’s certainly a well-deserved honor.

Amidst the hullabaloo with Roy Williams, Vitale apparently received a contract extension to stay with ESPN through the 2022-23 college basketball season. At 81-years-old, the long-time analyst still sounds ready to bring his enthusiasm to broadcasts.

“I really want to keep going. I feel great,” Vitale said, per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. “I’ve said this 5 million times: If the day ever comes I don’t recall names, I can’t recall information I need to share, I’ll be the first guy to pick up the phone and say the party’s over. But I feel better than ever. In fact, people tell me you sound more enthusiastic than ever.”

It’s possible that Vitale will have to make some changes to his Mt. Rushmore before his own incredible career comes to a close.