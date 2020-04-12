Dick Vitale Names 4 Greatest High School Players He’s Ever Seen

Dick Vitale is the latest ESPN analyst to weigh in on the conversation of the greatest high school basketball players of all-time.

Last week, ESPN’s recruiting and college basketball analysts named the best high school players they ever had a chance to see in person. LeBron James was obviously mentioned, along with Kevin Durant and a couple of others.

Today, Dickie V dropped his “Mount Rushmore” of high school hoops. His list spans more than four decades and includes two modern names and two from the 1970s.

“Hey @espn had several tv ppl pick the best HS player they have ever seen . My MOUNT RUSHMORE OF The BEST in HS would be # 1 @KingJames 2 @MagicJohnson 3 @kobebryant 4 Moses Malone,” Vitale wrote.

The most obvious omission from Dickie V’s list might be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Then known as Lew Alcindor, Kareem was already a star playing for Power Memorial High School in New York City in the 1960s.

Rick Pitino said Abdul-Jabbar is No. 1 on his list of top high school players.

ESPN’s best HS basketball players list has too much recency bias. I’d go: 1)@kaj33 2) Moses Malone 3) @KingJames 4) @kobebryant 5) Pearl Washington 6) Len bias 7) @CoachEwing33 — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) April 11, 2020

