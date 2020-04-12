The Spun

Dick Vitale Names 4 Greatest High School Players He’s Ever Seen

Dick Vitale calling a game for ESPN.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale is the latest ESPN analyst to weigh in on the conversation of the greatest high school basketball players of all-time.

Last week, ESPN’s recruiting and college basketball analysts named the best high school players they ever had a chance to see in person. LeBron James was obviously mentioned, along with Kevin Durant and a couple of others.

Today, Dickie V dropped his “Mount Rushmore” of high school hoops. His list spans more than four decades and includes two modern names and two from the 1970s.

“Hey @espn had several tv ppl pick the best HS player they have ever seen . My MOUNT RUSHMORE OF The BEST in HS would be # 1 @KingJames 2 @MagicJohnson 3 @kobebryant 4 Moses Malone,” Vitale wrote.

The most obvious omission from Dickie V’s list might be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Then known as Lew Alcindor, Kareem was already a star playing for Power Memorial High School in New York City in the 1960s.

Rick Pitino said Abdul-Jabbar is No. 1 on his list of top high school players.

What do you think of Dickie V’s rankings?

