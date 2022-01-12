Dick Vitale Names CBB’s “Player Of The Year” So Far

It’s only January, but ESPN’s Dick Vitale has already revealed his front-runner for Player of the Year.

On Wednesday, Vitale shared his pick for Player of the Year on Twitter. His current vote goes to Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe.

“Clearly at this moment the leader for player of the year in college basketball is OSCAR TSHIEBWE of @KentuckyMBB @UKCoachCalipari,” Vitale tweeted on Wednesday. “OSCAR is the WINDEX MAN as he cleans the glass!”

Tshiebwe has been outstanding for the Wildcats this season, averaging 17.0 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. On Tuesday night, he had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Vanderbilt.

Prior to joining Kentucky’s basketball program, Tshiebwe was on West Virginia’s roster. He earned All-Big 12 honors during the 2020 season.

Clearly, the transition from the Big 12 to the SEC hasn’t bothered Tshiebwe. In fact, he’s taken his game to new heights since arriving in Lexington.

If Tshiebwe can continue to play at this level, he’ll certainly be in the running for all the major awards this season.

Kentucky will need another great performance from Tshiebwe this Saturday when it faces Tennessee. Tipoff is currently set for 1 p.m. ET.