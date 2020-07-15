Dick Vitale Names His All-Time College Basketball Starting 5

Throughout his years as a coach and then as a television analyst, Dick Vitale has watched a lot of college basketball.

Vitale has seen the best of the best on the hardwood. So when he provides his all-time college hoops starting five, like he did on Tuesday, it’s worth taking a look at.

In the backcourt, Vitale picked Magic Johnson at point guard, pairing him with Jerry West. NC State legend David Thompson was Dickie V’s choice for small forward.

At power forward, Vitale went with Larry Bird. Center is a tough call with so many great players, but Dickie V picked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who dominated the collegiate ranks back when he was known as Lew Alcindor.

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski was the pick for head coach, ahead of UCLA’s John Wooden. You can listen to Vitale’s full review of his team below.

My sports chatter today / my 5 BEST COLLEGE PLAYERS BY POSITION OF ALL TIME PLUS MY BEST COACH ! Have fun disagree / just my opinion / u r entitled to ur top 5 ! pic.twitter.com/1MvhvxdXmJ — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 14, 2020

There are a lot of other ways you could fill out an all-time college basketball lineup. You could argue that Vitale’s team is tilted too far to the “old school”, but you can’t say it isn’t a pretty formidable group.

What would your all-time college basketball starting five look like?