Dick Vitale Names His College Basketball Preseason No. 1

There are plenty of elite teams entering college basketball’s 2020-21 season. Villanova, Duke, Kansas and Virginia all enter the year as national championship contenders. But long-time college basketball analyst Dick Vitale thinks one team out west is the best in the nation.

Vitale is as well-respected an analyst there is in the college hoops world. The long-time basketball analyst has served plenty of years analyzing all teams across the country. There’s a reason he’s still one of the biggest voices in college sports.

Entering the 2020-21 season, Vitale doesn’t think Duke, Kansas or even Villanova deserves the top pre-season ranking in college basketball. Instead, Vitale thinks the Gonzaga Bulldogs are the best team in the nation – and it’s tough to blame him for his ranking.

Mark Few and the Bulldogs have been on the cusp of of a national championship for years now. The closest they came to winning the title came against North Carolina in 2017. Vitale believes 2020 is Gonzaga’s year to take home college basketball’s highest crown.

My pre season # 1 @ZagMBB GONZAGA is going to give future Hall of Famer MARK FEW A milestone W as his next W will be win 600 . Trust me many more will come ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 15, 2020

Gonzaga didn’t lose too many key pieces this from last year’s team. The Zags have one of the best rosters in the nation coupled with one of the best coaches in all of college basketball.

The Bulldogs’ conference schedule shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge for them to win the West Coast Conference.

If Gonzaga can win another conference title, it should earn the No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.