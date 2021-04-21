Dick Vitale Says NCAA Must Address 1 Problem With Transfer Portal

ESPN college basketball institution Dick Vitale has made his stance on the transfer portal clear over the last few months.

The longtime announcer isn’t against players having the power to leave per se, but thinks eliminating the sit-out rule for transfers will have negative long-term consequences. Now, Dickie V has another transfer-related issue he has been raising his voice about.

Last night and this morning, Vitale has been tweeting about alleged tampering going on behind-the-scenes in the transfer market involving coaches reaching out to players before they are officially in the porta..

:The @NCAA enforcement staff better get on the transfer portal scene as coaches have told me the cheating going on is rampant ! MUST NAIL THOSE TAMPERING but even if they do it will take YEARS before sanctions r levied,” he wrote on Wednesday.

The @NCAA enforcement staff better get on the transfer portal scene as coaches have told me the cheating going on is rampant ! MUST NAIL THOSE TAMPERING but even if they do it will take YEARS before sanctions r levied . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 21, 2021

While this morning was the first time Vitale urged the NCAA to take action, he began his crusade against tampering last night on Twitter.

To be clear, once a player enters the transfer portal, he is able to speak with any school that he wishes. However, schools can’t speak to a player before that point or use backchannel forms of communication to try and convince that player to transfer from his current program.

Spoke with several coaches that r saying that widespread tampering is going on in recruiting players from the transfer portal.They claim players r informed that School X will offer if u get in portal . That is pathetic & violates y the rule was put into play . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 21, 2021

The transfer rule was instituted to allow players that don’t play to transfer w/o sitting. However STARS & PTPER ‘s that have produced r moving on in big #’s . Coaches have told me they can prove this wheeling & dealing is happening & plan to notify @NCAA — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 21, 2021

The problem with Dickie V’s tweets? This sort of tampering has been going on forever in college hoops, even before the advent of the portal and the abolishment of the one-year sit-out rule.

Good luck trying to weed it out and take action against it.