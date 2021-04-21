The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dick Vitale Says NCAA Must Address 1 Problem With Transfer Portal

Dick Vitale of ESPN.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN college basketball institution Dick Vitale has made his stance on the transfer portal clear over the last few months.

The longtime announcer isn’t against players having the power to leave per se, but thinks eliminating the sit-out rule for transfers will have negative long-term consequences. Now, Dickie V has another transfer-related issue he has been raising his voice about.

Last night and this morning, Vitale has been tweeting about alleged tampering going on behind-the-scenes in the transfer market involving coaches reaching out to players before they are officially in the porta..

:The @NCAA enforcement staff better get on the transfer portal scene as coaches have told me the cheating going on is rampant ! MUST NAIL THOSE TAMPERING but even if they do it will take YEARS before sanctions r levied,” he wrote on Wednesday.

While this morning was the first time Vitale urged the NCAA to take action, he began his crusade against tampering last night on Twitter.

To be clear, once a player enters the transfer portal, he is able to speak with any school that he wishes. However, schools can’t speak to a player before that point or use backchannel forms of communication to try and convince that player to transfer from his current program.

The problem with Dickie V’s tweets? This sort of tampering has been going on forever in college hoops, even before the advent of the portal and the abolishment of the one-year sit-out rule.

Good luck trying to weed it out and take action against it.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.