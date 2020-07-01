Dick Vitale Says One Major College Basketball Rivalry ‘Must’ Return

Dick Vitale knows a thing or two about college basketball rivalries–including which one he thinks absolutely has to come back.

From the 1969-70 season through the 2011-12 campaign, Indiana and Kentucky met every year in the regular season. However, December 10, 2011 was the last regular season matchup between the two storied programs–though they have met twice since in the NCAA Tournament.

At this point it doesn’t seem like the rivalry will be revived anytime soon, but Vitale is still banging on the table for it to happen. He’s expressed his opinion on the matter before and did so again tonight on Twitter.

“Ran into an IU fan who says y can’t we get Hoosiers & Cats to play? I said u r preaching to the choir as I have said often that game should be a MUST,” Vitale wrote. “It is hard to believe since Watford’s buzzer beater over # 1 @KentuckyMBB that they have not re/ scheduled & get rivalry back.”

Ran into an IU fan who says y can’t we get Hoosiers & Cats to play ? I said u r preaching to the choir as I have said often that game should be a MUST . It is hard to believe since Watford’s buzzer beater over # 1 @KentuckyMBB that they have not re/ scheduled & get rivalry back . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 1, 2020

Wishful thinking, Dickie V, but it doesn’t look like you’re getting anywhere. After all, John Calipari said last summer he doesn’t “see it [playing Indiana] happening anytime in the near future.”

Currently, Kentucky leads the all-time series with the Hoosiers 32-25. However, Indiana won the last meeting in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

When will we see IU-KU resume playing?