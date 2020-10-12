Dick Vitale Releases His College Basketball Preseason Top 10

College basketball season is right around the corner. Dick Vitale is preparing for another season calling games and analyzing the sport he loves.

Every year, Vitale produces his own set of top 25 rankings during the season. However, in the preseason, he rolls out his top 40.

Using his proprietary Very Bald Dome Index (VBDI), Vitale has come up with his top 40, which he released today. You can find the full list here.

Below are Vitale’s top 10 teams:

Gonzaga Villanova Baylor Virginia Wisconsin Kansas Michigan State Texas Tech Duke Tennessee

My pre season college basketball top 40 ! https://t.co/eynZUUcpU4 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 12, 2020

Now, this is only one set of rankings, but it gives an indication that we might be looking at a very atypical college hoops season.

After all, we have a preseason top five without Kansas, and a preseason top 10 without Kentucky and North Carolina. Duke, meanwhile, is only ranked ninth.

Instead of starting on November 3, college basketball will instead get going later next month due to COVID-19. Both in and out of conference scheduling will look a lot different this year.

Still, given the way last season ended, we’re just happy to have college hoops back in any way, shape or form.