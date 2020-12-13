The Spun

Dick Vitale Releases His New College Basketball Top 4

A closeup of Dick Vitale wearing a headset.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The new AP top 25 for college basketball will be out on Monday, but ESPN’s Dick Vitale already revealed his top four teams.

There’s nothing really crazy about Vitale’s list. His first four teams–Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa and Michigan State–are the top four teams in the actual AP top 25 at the moment, in that order.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa are all 3-0, while Michigan State moved to 5-0 with this afternoon’s win over Oakland. Kansas rounds out the current top five.

This week, conference play rolls along. We’ve got a few intriguing matchups in the Big Ten (Rutgers-Maryland, Minnesota-Illinois, Ohio State-Purdue) and ACC (Georgia Tech-Florida State, Duke-Notre Dame).

The game of the week is on Saturday afternoon though, when No. 3 Iowa takes on top-ranked Gonzaga. We already missed out on Gonzaga-Baylor this month due to COVID-19, so hopefully we get this game in.

The Hawkeyes and Bulldogs are probably the two best offensive teams in the country, and Iowa’s Luka Garza is the early favorite for national Player of the Year honors.

It should be a tremendous early-season matchup.


