Dick Vitale Rips NCAA For College Basketball Suspension

Earlier this week, the college basketball world learned that a star player received a three-game suspension.

Star center Kofi Cockburn received a three-game suspension from the NCAA, the Illinois basketball program announced this week. The suspension came after he allegedly sold program-issued apparel and memorabilia in June.

Since the sales came just prior to athletes being able to cash in on their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), he was hit with the suspension. The suspension rubbed many people the wrong way, including ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale.

He had a harsh message for the NCAA after its decision to suspend Cockburn.

“It’s amazing the @NCAA wastes no time with an absurd 3 game suspension on @IlliniMBB star KOFI COCKBURN but has taken multiple years to come up with decisions on several big time programs charged with MAJOR violations.Their decision making methods MUST BE CHANGED.They r a JOKE!” Vitale said on Twitter.

Vitale and the rest of the basketball world were not thrilled with the NCAA’s decision to suspend Cockburn. He’s not alone in having some strong words for the NCAA, which constantly seems to bungle situations like this one.

Unfortunately, the NCAA’s ruling will stand. As a result, Cockburn will be forced to miss the first three games of the 2021-22 season.

Hopefully he’ll be back in action shortly thereafter.