Dick Vitale Says ‘Nightmare’ Is Coming For College Basketball Coaches

Dick Vitale is certainly enjoying this year’s NCAA Tournament, however, he can’t help but wonder what the future has in store for the sport.

On Wednesday night, the ESPN analyst shared his concerns regarding the future of college basketball. Vitale believes the NCAA transfer portal could eventually become a “nightmare” for coaches around the country.

“The transfer portal is going to be wacky / there will be over 1500 by end of July,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “I was told that it is about 800 already. The ⁦NCAA⁩ will be opening transferring w/o sitting 1yr & it is going to create a nightmare for coaches & their programs.”

A handful of marquee players have already entered the transfer portal this year, such as Walker Kessler, Marcus Carr, Kellan Grady and Tyson Walker. They’re all capable of making an immediate impact for their next program – if they’re eligible, of course.

If players don’t have to sit out a year after switching programs, the transfer portal could become college basketball’s version of free agency.

Vitale probably isn’t the only analyst who is concerned about what the transfer portal could lead to, but the reality is most college coaches will quickly adapt to this change.

Besides, we’re currently seeing former transfers shine in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, like Johnny Juzang and Andrew Nembhard. That trend will most likely continue for years to come.