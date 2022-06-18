Dick Vitale Sends Clear Message About Brittney Griner

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, it was reported that Russian authorities extended Brittney Griner's detention period. This led to her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, posting a call to action on Twitter.

"Today's extension is just further reinforcement that Brittney Griner - an Olympian and an American citizen - is being used as a political pawn," Colas wrote. "Her detention is inhumane and unacceptable. She has not had a single phone call in her 117 days of wrongful detention, and we call on @POTUS and @VP to act with urgency and do whatever it takes to bring Brittney home immediately."

On Saturday morning, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared his thoughts on this entire situation.

Vitale made it known that he wants to see the White House step in and bring Griner back home.

"I could not agree more our political leaders in Washington DC MUST DTEP UP BIG TIME & get Brittney Griner FREE / it is unreal that she has been jailed this long," Vitale tweeted. "It is time for REAL STRONG ACTION from the White House!"

Griner has been detained by the Russian government since February. She was arrested for allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

There is currently no indication as to when Griner will return to the United States.