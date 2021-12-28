Dick Vitale Shares Encouraging News On His Cancer Battle

On Tuesday afternoon, college basketball analyst Dick Vitale offered a promising health update.

The beloved analyst was diagnosed with cancer just over two months ago. Since then, he’s been undergoing chemotherapy treatments – which haven’t stopped him from calling an occasional game or two.

Thankfully, the chemotherapy appears to be working. This afternoon, Dickie V said his oncologist told him the chemo is “working well.”

“Just heard from Dr. Rick Brown my oncologist & he said the results of my blood counts shows that the chemo is working well in my cancer battle vs Lymphoma so therefore he is postponing my scheduled chemo for tomorrow,” Vitale said on Twitter.

Just over a month ago, Dickie V made his first game appearance since his diagnosis. Although he told himself he didn’t want to cry, he couldn’t help but get overwhelmed by the moment.

“I didn’t want to cry,” Vitale pushed out through the tears. “I can’t believe I’m sitting here. This is really a thrill for me. I want to thank all you people — sent me so many great messages.”

He appears to have progressed well in the month since. Hopefully the good news continues to pour in for one of the sport’s most beloved members.