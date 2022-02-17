Dick Vitale Shares Update Following His Surgery

Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale has issued an update on his condition following vocal cord surgery on Tuesday.

Vitale underwent an operation to treat “a severe form of Dysplasia, Carcinoma in Situ” on his vocal cords. The 82-year-old Vitale had previously undergone treatment for cancer last year.

In a statement released by ESPN, Vitale says Dr. Steven Zeitels was able to remove the disease via laser. Now, the longtime broadcaster must continue voice rest to help heal.

There’s a huge light at the end of the tunnel though, Vitale said. Zeitels is reportedly “optimistic” that he’ll be able to call college basketball again next season.

“As hard as it’s been, resting my voice for the past four weeks was a key in clearing up the inflammation, which allowed him to proceed as planned,” Vitale said. “Now, it is mandatory that I continue total voice rest for the next four weeks to help the healing process – doc’s orders. “However, he feels optimistic that if I follow his plan (which I will) that he will get me back court side to do what I truly love – talking college hoops for ESPN during the 2022-23 season.”

An Update From Dick Vitale Following Successful Surgery On His Vocal Cords https://t.co/9QpOl0jbjA via @espnfrontrow — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 17, 2022

Vitale also thanked all of those who have been showing him support recently.

We’ve missed Dickie V’s passion and dedication on broadcasts this season, but hopefully he’ll be able to return to the sideline next year. More importantly, he’ll hopefully have good health for the foreseeable future.