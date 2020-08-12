Dick Vitale Shares What He’s Hearing About College Basketball

All of the postponements and cancellations in college football have naturally led to questions about the viability of a 2020-21 college basketball season.

In the Pac-12’s Tuesday announcement postponing fall sports, the conference said it was forbidding athletes from competing in games until January 1, 2021. That means the league’s non-conference portion of college basketball season has been squashed.

According to ESPN college hoops analyst Dick Vitale, the Pac-12 won’t be alone in this decision. Vitale tweeted this afternoon that the season as a whole might not begin until after the new year.

“Trust me these canceled non conf . games listed in this article r only the beginning,” Vitale said. “I was told today by a key administrator in a power conf . that the feeling is that college basketball will be moved to start after Jan 1 2021.”

If true, this is a brutal blow. No Feast Week, no Champions Classic, no Big Ten-ACC Challenge and so forth.

However, any college basketball season is better than no college basketball season. We are all for pushing things back and playing conference-only schedules if it means we can actually get through the season and get the March Madness we were deprived of this year.

Even if that March Madness has to happen in April or May.