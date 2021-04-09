Dick Vitale Thinks 1 Thing Will “Destroy” Game Of College Basketball

ESPN’s Dick Vitale has been following college basketball for over 50 years now and seen many changing trends in that span. But one recent trend has him nervous about the future of the game.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dickie V declared that allowing players to transfer without sitting out a year “is going to destroy” college basketball. He called on the NCAA to “think twice” before making it a blanket rule.

Vitale was willing to offer an olive branch though. He feels it’s acceptable for players to transfer without sitting in the event that a coach leaves.

“This transferring all over the place is going to destroy our great game,” Vitale wrote. “The @NCAA should think twice before officially making it that players can transfer w/o sitting 1 yr. The CHAOS going on is SICKENING! Only should allow players to transfer w/o sitting when a coach leaves.”

This transferring all over the place is going to destroy our great game.The @NCAA should think twice before officially making it that players can transfer w/o sitting 1 yr. The CHAOS going on is SICKENING! Only should allow players to transfer w/o sitting when a coach leaves. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 9, 2021

Dickie V is clearly passionate about this position but he’s not finding a ton of allies in his comments section.

“The game was suffering bc players were in the wrong place and not being used properly or at all,” one user replied. “Now talented players that are on the bench will see the court. It will increase competitiveness and improve the overall product.”

“One and done ruined the game!” another user countered.

Others pointed out the hypocrisy that head coaches are allowed to leave a school and join a new one immediately without having to wait out a year.

It’s a complex subject and one that the NCAA has been looking into for a long time. But Dick Vitale has made it clear where he stands on the matter.

Do you agree with him?