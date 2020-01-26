Dick Vitale’s Top 5 Candidates For National Coach Of The Year

The 2019-20 basketball season has been a wild one, featuring even more chaos than usual. There is no shortage of coaches putting up impressive resumes this year.

There’s a little while to go before any Coach of the Year awards are given out, but ESPN’s Dick Vitale has an idea of who is worthy of the honor.

Vitale listed his top five choices for Coach of the Year last night. Fittingly, considering how this season has played out, none of them is from a blue blood program.

Dickie V’s Coach of the Year candidates are Baylor’s Scott Drew, San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton and Dayton’s Anthony Grant.

My top 5 candidates forCoach of the Year honors r SCOTT DREW / BRIAN DUTCHER / BOB HUGGINS / LEONARD HAMILTON / ANTHONY GRANT ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 25, 2020

Drew has Baylor ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll while Dutcher has the Aztecs undefeated at 19-0 and ranked fourth in both major polls. Under Huggins, West Virginia (14-3) is having a resurgent season.

Hamilton once again has the Seminoles rolling. Florida State is 16-2 and ranked No. 5 in the country.

As for Grant, he too is leading a top 10 team, with Dayton’s 16-2 record good enough for the No. 7 spot in the polls.

All in all, those are five worthy candidates that Vitale named. There are others out there for consideration, such as Louisville’s Chris Mack, Butler’s LaVall Jordan, Illinois’ Brad Underwood, Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell and Colorado’s Tad Boyle, among others.