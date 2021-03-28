Dick Vitale Triples Down On His National Title Prediction

Gonzaga moved one step closer to winning its first national title on Sunday, advancing to the Elite Eight by thumping fifth-seeded Creighton.

For a while, Dick Vitale has trumpeted the undefeated Bulldogs as his national title pick. There’s no reason for him to back out now.

Following Gonzaga’s 83-65 win this afternoon, Vitale continued to tout Mark Few’s squad, which needs three more wins to become the first undefeated national champions in 45 years.

“The VBDI said it during the regular season & again before [March Madness] that GONZAGA will be 1st unbeaten team since the 1976 HOOSIERS,” Dickie V wrote. “Nothing I have seen changes my mind . Who will be next USC or Oregon?”



Going off the eye test, Gonzaga clearly looks like the best team in the country, and truthfully, we’re not sure if any program not named Baylor can beat them.

With the victory today, the Bulldogs move on to face the winner of USC-Oregon in the Elite Eight on Tuesday. Tip-off for the Ducks and Trojans will be at 9:57 p.m. ET tonight on TBS.