Many people saw their Final Four predictions ruined by the madness of the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend, including ESPN’s Dick Vitale.

Originally, Vitale predicted Gonzaga would reach the Final Four, along with three Big Tent teams: Illinois, Michigan and Ohio State. However, with Illinois and Ohio State already sitting home after being upset, the veteran broadcaster had to alter his picks.

Late last night, Vitale revealed his new Final Four, with Gonzaga (his national champ) and Michigan as holdovers being joined by Baylor and Loyola Chicago.

“My VBDI Final 4 after Sweet 16 will be Gonzaga vs Michigan & Baylor vs Loyola Chicago ( can not go against Sister Jean in praying for Ramblers to get to Final4),” Vitale tweeted. “When said & done the DREAM matchup takes place GONZAGA vs Baylor with @ZagMBB going 32-0 & being 2021 NATIONAL CHAMPS!”

Vitale has been bullish on Gonzaga since before the tournament started, so its not surprising he’s sticking with them as his title pick. The Bulldogs will have to get past fifth-seeded Creighton and either Oregon or USC to reach the Final Four.

As for Loyola, they have the same look as the Ramblers team that reached the Final Four in 2018, but will be tested by 12th-seeded Cinderella Oregon State and, if they advance, either Houston or Syracuse. Baylor is the unquestioned favorite in their region after two strong performances over the weekend.

Finally, we have Michigan, which survived a challenge from an upset-minded LSU team on Monday. The Wolverines won’t have an easy path to the Final Four, as they face fourth-seeded Florida State this weekend and could see No. 2 seed Alabama in the regional final.