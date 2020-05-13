Division II Conference Suspends Athletics For Fall 2020 Semester

On Wednesday, a Division II conference announced its plans to suspend athletics for the fall semester in 2020.

California Collegiate Athletic Association announced it suspended all athletics for fall 2020. The CCAA is a conference member of the NCAA at the Division II level.

The announcement came not long after California State University Chancellor Timothy White stated that there would be no on-campus classes in the fall. California State University, which accounts for 23 campuses in the state, makes up a significant portion of the conference.

Six of the 13 schools are California State satellite campuses. The conference released a statement announcing the decision to suspend fall athletics.

Here’s the statement:

“Based on Chancellor White’s May 12th announcement that the vast majority of CSU courses will be virtual for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year, and with utmost consideration for the health and welfare of our students, coaches, staff, faculty and communities, CCAA member institutions have determined that NCAA sport competition will not occur during the fall of 2020. “The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members.”

It’s important to note the CCAA does not sponsor football. If it did, this would likely have been a much tougher decision for the conference.

As it stands, fall athletics won’t be played – at least not in the fall semester.