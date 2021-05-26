The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Drew Timme News

Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks the ball in a college basketball game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 28: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga’s mustachioed star big man, is back in Spokane for one more run at a national title. After weeks of speculation that he could ride the momentum of the team’s impressive season into the NBA Draft, he’s back for another season.

“After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said in the school’s announcement. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more.

“I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.”

Timme will enter his junior year as a national player of the year favorite. As a sophomore in 2020-21, he averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for Gonzaga. Naturally, his teammates are pretty hyped about the news.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman already had the Zags as his No. 1 team in his way-too-early Top 25, citing Timme as a “likely” returnee. This helps to lock in that status. He’s not alone either.

Gonzaga is expected to lose three major players in Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs, and Joel Ayayi, but bringing back the likes of Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard is a good start for any team with national title aspirations.

Mark Few is also adding an elite recruiting class, with No. 1 overall recruit Chet Holmgren, who should start alongside Timme in the frontcourt, a five-star guard in Hunter Sallis, four-star point guard Nolan Hickman, and four-star center Kaden Perry.

Gonzaga may not have completed the undefeated season in 2020-21, but they should be a major NCAA Tournament force again this coming year.


