College Basketball World Reacts To The Drew Timme News

Drew Timme, Gonzaga’s mustachioed star big man, is back in Spokane for one more run at a national title. After weeks of speculation that he could ride the momentum of the team’s impressive season into the NBA Draft, he’s back for another season.

“After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said in the school’s announcement. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more.

“I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.”

Timme will enter his junior year as a national player of the year favorite. As a sophomore in 2020-21, he averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for Gonzaga. Naturally, his teammates are pretty hyped about the news.

Gonzaga players reacting to the Drew Timme returning news today: pic.twitter.com/buSZsmI4Dk — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) May 26, 2021

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman already had the Zags as his No. 1 team in his way-too-early Top 25, citing Timme as a “likely” returnee. This helps to lock in that status. He’s not alone either.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme announces he will return to Spokane next season. Zags Preseason Numero Uno. https://t.co/JmXJ1FK3Az — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2021

Gonzaga has been my preseason No. 1 since the season ended, with the assumption Drew Timme was coming back. He's now made it official — and he'll also very likely be the Wooden Award favorite entering the season. https://t.co/rXOEk2hG5u — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 26, 2021

Gonzaga is in position to have National Player of the Year — Drew Timme — and the top overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — Chet Holmgren. The Bulldogs are number one in the ROTHSTEIN 45.https://t.co/YZmnYteFEi — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 26, 2021

DREW TIMME IS OFFICIALLY BACK FOR HIS JUNIOR SEASON! NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR! There’s literally nobody on the planet that’s a bigger Drew Timme fan than myself (probably outside of his family) and I’ll openly root for him idc. https://t.co/PAUijcDndb — Sean Paul (@Sean02MTM) May 26, 2021

the rest of the country seeing Drew Timme is coming back pic.twitter.com/7EDbWrJdim — Arden Independence Cravalho (@a_cravalho) May 26, 2021

Gonzaga is expected to lose three major players in Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs, and Joel Ayayi, but bringing back the likes of Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard is a good start for any team with national title aspirations.

Mark Few is also adding an elite recruiting class, with No. 1 overall recruit Chet Holmgren, who should start alongside Timme in the frontcourt, a five-star guard in Hunter Sallis, four-star point guard Nolan Hickman, and four-star center Kaden Perry.

Gonzaga may not have completed the undefeated season in 2020-21, but they should be a major NCAA Tournament force again this coming year.