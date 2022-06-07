Duke Basketball Transfer Reportedly Schedules Major Visit

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 02: Cheerleaders lead the Duke Blue Devils onto the court for their game against the St. John's Red Storm at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former Duke guard Joey Baker is taking a trip to Ann Arbor.

According to Chris Balas of On3Sports, Baker is currently visiting Michigan.

Baker averaged 4.1 points per game during four seasons with the Blue Devils. Last year, the senior shot a career-best 40.5 percent from three-point range.

He entered the transfer portal last month, exercising the extra year of eligibility provided as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My four years at Duke have meant the world to me," Baker said when announcing his decision to explore a graduate transfer. "I have grown immensely as a player, teammate, and most importantly as a person."



After reaching the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed, the Wolverines will look to retool their roster for another run. Two of their key contributors, freshmen Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, decided to stay in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Guard Eli Brooks also exhausted his eligibility, taking another one of last year's top shooters off the roster. Head coach Juwan Howard could thus use Baker's perimeter scoring on a squad that shot just 34.0 percent from long distance last season.