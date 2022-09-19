College Basketball World Reacts To Troubling Arrest News

YPSILANTI, MI - DECEMBER 09: Ypsilanti Lincoln Railsplitter sophomore Emoni Bates in action against the River Rouge Panthers during the Ypsi Tip Off Classic on December 9, 2019 at the Eastern Michigan Convocation University Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A former top college basketball recruit has reportedly been arrested on troubling charges.

According to a report from WXYZ Detroit, former No. 1 recruit Emoni Bates has been arrested on gun charges.

"Just in: Emoni Bates, 18, is facing two felony gun charges after he was pulled over last night in Superior Township. Deputies found a gun in the vehicle," the ABC station reports.

From the report:

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said deputies in Superior Township pulled Bates over after he failed to stop at an intersection on Sunday night. During the investigation, the sheriff's office said a firearm was discovered and Bates was taken into custody.

Bates is reportedly facing two felonies.

"Former No. 1 hoops recruit and Memphis player, now at Eastern Michigan. Not good," one fan wrote.

"i mean the fall-off from this guy has just been insane… not to get too deep or to blame anyone other than him, but this whole saga has to speak to some of the pressure we put on these high school kids to be stars the second they hit the next level," another fan added.

"Emoni badly needs a clean break as well as support from people in his life with un-selfish motivations. I don't think his family/camp have been that for him to this point. I really hope this kid gets some counseling. Just a sad situation overall," one fan added.

Hopefully Bates, a former five-star recruit, can get back on the right path.