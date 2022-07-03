ESPN Analyst Reportedly Hospitalized Following Scary Car Accident

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

A former college basketball star turned television analyst was reportedly hospitalized following a scary car accident.

Patric Young, a standout basketball player at Florida, was reportedly involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Nebraska.

The current ESPN college basketball analyst, seen primarily on the SEC Network, is now recovering in a South Dakota hospital.

Yankton.net had more on the accident:

The investigation revealed Patrick Young, 30, of O’Neill, was operating a motor vehicle northbound on 511 Avenue, approaching the intersection with 881 Road. Young was unfamiliar with the roadway and, upon approaching the intersection, started to apply his brakes. Young didn’t believe he would be able to stop in time and turned to his left, causing the pickup to lose traction and slide sideways across 881 Road. After crossing the roadway, the pickup rolled over once and settled on its wheels. Young and another individual subsequently contacted Knox County authorities.

Young did not have a seat belt on during the rollover accident and was subsequently transported to Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. There was no indication of injuries to the passenger.

Our thoughts are with Patric as he recovers.

Get well soon, Patric.