The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Basketball Power Index Updates Its Top 25 Poll

Duke players celebrate on the bench against Miami.MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 04: Tre Jones #3, Cassius Stanley #2, Vernon Carey Jr. #1, Wendell Moore Jr. #0 and Javin DeLaurier #12 of the Duke Blue Devils react after a basket against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at the Watsco Center on January 04, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 poll following an eventful week of action in the college basketball world.

The Big Ten continues to be one of the most-unpredictable leagues in the country. Both Maryland and Ohio State fell on the road this weekend.

In the ACC, North Carolina is looking more and more like a non-NCAA Tournament team, while Duke might be solidifying itself as the country’s best team.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has since updated its top 25:

  1. Duke
  2. Michigan State
  3. Kansas
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Arizona
  6. Butler
  7. Dayton
  8. Baylor
  9. Ohio State
  10. Louisville
  11. Oregon
  12. San Diego State
  13. Maryland
  14. Auburn
  15. West Virginia
  16. Florida State
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Seton Hall
  19. Villanova
  20. Florida
  21. Purdue
  22. Iowa
  23. Michigan
  24. Kentucky
  25. LSU

The official new top 25 polls will be out on Monday.

Both the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll will be released on Monday afternoon.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.