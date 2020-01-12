ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 poll following an eventful week of action in the college basketball world.

The Big Ten continues to be one of the most-unpredictable leagues in the country. Both Maryland and Ohio State fell on the road this weekend.

In the ACC, North Carolina is looking more and more like a non-NCAA Tournament team, while Duke might be solidifying itself as the country’s best team.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has since updated its top 25:

Duke Michigan State Kansas Gonzaga Arizona Butler Dayton Baylor Ohio State Louisville Oregon San Diego State Maryland Auburn West Virginia Florida State Wisconsin Seton Hall Villanova Florida Purdue Iowa Michigan Kentucky LSU

The official new top 25 polls will be out on Monday.

Both the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll will be released on Monday afternoon.