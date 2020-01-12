ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 poll following an eventful week of action in the college basketball world.
The Big Ten continues to be one of the most-unpredictable leagues in the country. Both Maryland and Ohio State fell on the road this weekend.
In the ACC, North Carolina is looking more and more like a non-NCAA Tournament team, while Duke might be solidifying itself as the country’s best team.
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has since updated its top 25:
- Duke
- Michigan State
- Kansas
- Gonzaga
- Arizona
- Butler
- Dayton
- Baylor
- Ohio State
- Louisville
- Oregon
- San Diego State
- Maryland
- Auburn
- West Virginia
- Florida State
- Wisconsin
- Seton Hall
- Villanova
- Florida
- Purdue
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Kentucky
- LSU
The official new top 25 polls will be out on Monday.
Both the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll will be released on Monday afternoon.