ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following all of the craziness that took place in college basketball on Saturday.

Three top five teams – No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Butler – were upset on Saturday. It’s been that kind of year in college basketball. No team has been safe.

ESPN’s computer has since updated its top 25.

The Basketball Power Index is still high on Coach K’s team.

Duke Gonzaga Kansas Michigan State Arizona Louisville Baylor Dayton San Diego State Maryland Ohio State Butler West Virginia Purdue Oregon Florida Seton Hall Florida State Iowa Wisconsin Auburn Texas Tech Villanova Kentucky Houston

The official new top 25 polls will come out on Monday afternoon.

The Coaches’ Poll and AP Poll will both be released tomorrow.