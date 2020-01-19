The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Basketball Power Index Releases New Top 25

Louisville and Duke tip off at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 18: A general view of the tip-off between the Louisville Cardinals and Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following all of the craziness that took place in college basketball on Saturday.

Three top five teams – No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Butler – were upset on Saturday. It’s been that kind of year in college basketball. No team has been safe.

ESPN’s computer has since updated its top 25.

The Basketball Power Index is still high on Coach K’s team.

  1. Duke
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Kansas
  4. Michigan State
  5. Arizona
  6. Louisville
  7. Baylor
  8. Dayton
  9. San Diego State
  10. Maryland
  11. Ohio State
  12. Butler
  13. West Virginia
  14. Purdue
  15. Oregon
  16. Florida
  17. Seton Hall
  18. Florida State
  19. Iowa
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Auburn
  22. Texas Tech
  23. Villanova
  24. Kentucky
  25. Houston

The official new top 25 polls will come out on Monday afternoon.

The Coaches’ Poll and AP Poll will both be released tomorrow.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.