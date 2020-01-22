ESPN Basketball Power Index Updates Its Top 25

The AP and Coaches are the official polls for college basketball, but they aren’t the only top 25 rankings you can find.

For instance, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) sorts out every team in the country according to its formula. For those unfamiliar, the BPI is “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.”

The BPI rankings look vastly different than either major poll. For instance, Duke is the No. 1 team in the BPI, despite being ranked eighth in both polls.

Additionally, the BPI has Baylor eighth even though the Bears are No. 1 in the AP and No. 2 in the Coaches.

You can see the current BPI top 10 below:

Duke Kansas Gonzaga Michigan State Arizona Dayton Louisville Baylor West Virginia Maryland

The BPI also sorts teams out by strength of schedule and strength of remaining schedule.

You can view ESPN’s full BPI rankings here.