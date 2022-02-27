ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Wild Saturday

We’ve never seen a day like Saturday in college basketball before. The top six teams in the AP top 25 all lost, ensuring a shakeup this week.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) has already updated its top 25 following yesterday’s wild slate of results. The BPI sorts teams out by attempting to be the “best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.”

Despite losing to Saint Mary’s on Saturday night, Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the BPI rankings. Houston, which actually entered last week as the No. 14 team in the AP poll, is No. 2.

Kentucky, Villanova and Arizona round out the top five. Villanova was ranked eighth in last week’s AP poll, another indicator of how different the BPI rankings are.

Here’s the current BPI top 10:

Gonzaga Houston Kentucky Villanova Arizona Tennessee Baylor Duke Purdue Kansas

In addition to Gonzaga falling to Saint Mary’s, Arizona (Colorado), Auburn (Tennessee), Purdue (Michigan State), Kansas (Baylor) and Kentucky (Arkansas) also suffered losses. The highest-ranked team in the AP top 25 to win on Saturday was No. 7 Duke, which pummeled Syracuse.

As of today, there’s officially only one week left in the regular season, which means we’ve got the final push until the madness really starts.